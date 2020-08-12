Source: Dual pricing system for Kwekwe | The Herald

Midlands Bureau

Kwekwe City Council and Redcliff Municipality have resolved to introduce a dual pricing system when billing residents.

There has not been a facility to pay bills in foreign currency at the two local authorities with residents carrying hard cash complaining that they had to convert their foreign currency before making payments.

Kwekwe city officials last week through a full council resolution adopted the dual pricing system saying the move will help retain the value of the revenue it was collecting.

Kwekwe city deputy mayor Councillor Shadreck Tobaiwa said the local authority would start sending water and rates bills in local and foreign currency.

Meanwhile, Redcliff municipality secretary Mr Gilson Chakauuya said the municipality was also accepting payments in foreign currency.