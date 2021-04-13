THE FAMILY of the late Paul Munakopa has sued Home Affairs Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and two police officers for causing the death of the late Bulawayo resident.

Source: Family of slain Bulawayo man sues Kazembe Kazembe and ZRP for causing Munakopa’s death – The Zimbabwean

In summons filed recently at Bulawayo High Court, former ZLHR Board

Chairperson and senior member Josephat Tshuma representing the

Munakopa family, which includes his mother Erica Munakopa, his fiancée

Tracey Mufidzi, his sister and parents and guardians of his minor

children, said police officers acted negligently and caused the death

of Munakopa by discharging firearms without due care and attention.

Tshuma said police officers are liable for their misconduct.

Munakopa was shot several times on 23 May 2020 in Bulawayo by ZRP

officers who were travelling in an unmarked vehicle and later died as

a result of injuries he sustained.

Tshuma wants Kazembe, Matanga and the police officers namely Digson

Nyoni, Langton Makonye and two individuals Ross Johnson and Kyle

Bennet to pay damages amounting to US$436 000 for loss of support to

the Munakopa family including Paul’s minor children, emotional shock

and trauma caused by witnessing the death of Munakopa.

Out of the US$436 000, US$346 000 will be for loss of support, US$50

000 will be damages for causing the wrongful death of Munakopa and

US$2 735 will cover funeral and related expenses.