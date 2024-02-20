Source: Former 2019 MDC Alliance structures in Masvingo Province distance themselves from Tshabangu-led CCC

On February 19, 2024, the former Masvingo 2019 MDC Alliance structures, ranging from the branch level to the provincial level, publicly distanced themselves from the Tshabangu Citizens Coalition for Change [CCC] party led by Professor Welshman Ncube. This follows after a press announcement was made by Jacob Mafume, the spokesperson of the MDC Alliance that all MDC Alliance structures should support Biti, Ncube and Tshabangu and team.