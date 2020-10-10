Source: Fuel scam lands director in soup | The Herald

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A director with Fuel Stop company yesterday appeared in court on allegations of defrauding a director of Puroil Trading of US$30 000 worth of fuel and damaging the complainant’s mobile phone handset during a scuffle.

Charles Chinyura (37) was facing theft of trust property and malicious damage to property charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

He was remanded out of custody to October 24 on $2 000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Chinyura was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at his given address.

It is said between February and May this year, the complainant delivered 104 782 litres of fuel to Chinyura to sell it on his behalf.

The court heard that Chinyura was supposed to remit US$98 825 to the complainant after selling the fuel.

It is alleged that Chinyura sold the fuel and paid US$68 825 to the complainant’s company through his accountant Vanessa Kudzayi Muchabaya, but failed to account for a balance of US$30 000.

The complainant is said to have tried to recover his money, but Chinyura kept on giving promises and became evasive.

On the second count, the court heard that on October 8, Chinyura had a misunderstanding with the complainant at Highlands Police Station.

It is alleged that during the misunderstanding, Chinyura snatched the complainant’s iPhone 6s cellphone and smashed it on the floor, resulting in it breaking into pieces.

The value of the damaged cell phone is $40 500.