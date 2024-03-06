Source: Funeral chaos: Moreblessing Ali family engages Zimbabwe Republic Police -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE grieving family of slain opposition activist Moreblessing Ali has called on the police to investigate, and bring to book, culprits responsible for episodes of violence that erupted at her funeral on Saturday.

The funeral proceedings were marred by chaos as suspected followers of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) former leader Nelson Chamisa clashed with the party ex-deputy chairperson Job Sikhala’s loyalists.

However, Washington, who is the family spokesperson, told NewsDay that they have decided to involve law enforcement to address the disruptive behaviour witnessed at the interment.

“You cannot come to the funeral wearing party regalia and chanting slogans. Who sent those people? Who even invited them? There is a need for some investigation. I am really hurt by what happened on Saturday,” said Washington.

Ali was buried at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza, two years after her remains were found dumped in a disused well in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

Washington also expressed dismay at the intrusion of “politics and slogans” into what was meant to be a respectful and dignified farewell to their departed relative.

In a statement, the Ali family revealed that they convened multiple meetings to ensure that Moreblessing’s burial would adhere “strictly to their wishes and desires”.

“We, the members of the Ali family, express our profound disapproval of the violent incidents that unfolded during the burial of our dear family member, Moreblessing Ali, on March 2, 2024. Our original intent was to bid farewell to our relative with the utmost dignity and without the distressing scenes we unfortunately witnessed,” read part of the statement.

“Politics, party affiliations, slogans, and any interference with the family’s intentions were categorically prohibited. The funeral program would unfold according to our internal arrangements.”

The family added: “Their actions led to violence and insults, which we find utterly unacceptable. Furthermore, some even took it upon themselves to dictate the funeral programme, disregarding the family’s expressed wishes.”