Girl (14) seeks US$40K for cancer surgery 

The event will be held at Mountain View shopping centre in Lobengula West.

Bulawayo is set to host a fundraising event tomorrow for 14-year-old Ashley Sibanda who needs US$40 000 for cancer surgery in India.

Sibanda has dropped out of school because of her condition.

According to organisers of the fund-raising initiative, several local artistes such as Comedian Zex Mdawini and illustrator Sykotec will grace the event.

“As a community, we are inviting people to come and support our little girl in this time of need,” event co-ordinator Mzingaye Ncube said.

“We know that our young sister needs our assistance and we are still working on raising the needed funds for her to go for surgery. The live performances will be for free and people are encouraged to bring what they have and get a chance to watch seasoned and promising Bulawayo artistes on stage belting out their stuff.”

Sarcoma is a tumor that occurs in the bones and soft tissues.

It’s an uncommon group of cancers which arise in the bones and connective tissue such as fat and muscle. Family history and exposure to chemicals may cause the disease.

Her mother, Samantha Ndebele said the disease manifested late last year. Doctors said she needed around US$40 000 for the procedure.

“She was operated in December 2022 for cyst. From then, the tumor known as ameloblastoma, which is a growth, grew even faster and her condition worsened,” she said.

“After the bigotry tests we were told that she was suffering from a cancer called sarcoma under bone cancer. We were advised to go to India as there are no suitable facilities to do the operation here,” she said.

“Please help my child to get back to school through this operation, as she still has a bright future ahead of her. I am calling to all those who are able to help to do so and we will be forever grateful,” Ndebele pleaded.