Girls with disabilities need digital skills: Nare

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

DISABILITY activist, Tsepang Nare has urged civil society organisations in the country to capacitate girls with disabilities with digital skills so that they can share issues affecting them including gender based violence (GBV).

Nare, who is also board chairperson of Beyond Measure Inclusive Community said this last Thursday in Bulawayo during commemorations of the World Disability Day, which was celebrated under the theme Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.

He said if many girls with disabilities were empowered with digital skills, they would be able to give voice to their opinions on different issues, including GBV.

“Many do not have digital skills; as a result, it becomes difficult for them to use technology in amplifying their voices. At times, they may see or encounter an injustice, but fail to capture the information,” Nare said.

“Girls with disabilities are experiencing the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Civil Society needs to come up with programmes that will ensure that the rights of girls with disabilities are upheld,” he said.

Youth Innovative Trust managing director Thando Gwinji said their digital skills initiative programme, Digital Skills for Rural Girls launched last week, will enable young girls to learn new technologies and use them to eradicate GBV.

“Most women are not well versed with new technologies due to lack of resources. This has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic which derailed academic progression of most rural girls and forged them into early child marriages” Gwinji said.