Source: Government, UNDP commission 120kw solar minigrid in Hurungwe –Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, May 25 (NewsDay Live) — The Zimbabwean government and the United Nations Development Programme have commissioned a 120-kilowatt solar mini-grid in Hurungwe District to expand access to clean energy in rural communities.

Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo commissioned the project in Dete on May 21.

A joint government-UNDP statement said the project was implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency through the Rural Electrification Fund as part of Zimbabwe’s drive for universal access to modern energy by 2030.

The mini-grid is supplying electricity to schools, a clinic, homes, churches, boreholes and a local business centre.

Officials said the project is expected to improve education, healthcare and livelihoods while reducing reliance on firewood and other traditional fuels.

“The project demonstrates the viability of decentralized renewable energy solutions, particularly solar mini-grids, as a sustainable pathway to electrify underserved communities while contributing to climate change mitigation,” the statement said.

UNDP contributed more than US$337,000 for infrastructure including solar panels, battery storage systems and inverters, while the Rural Electrification Agency built a 5.9-kilometre distribution network and installed smart prepaid meters.

Authorities said the project is expected to spur local economic activity through solar-powered kiosks supporting businesses such as phone charging, refrigeration, tailoring and retail trading.

Training programmes for community members, particularly women and youths, have also been introduced to strengthen business and financial management skills.

The project is part of Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2, the Rural Energy Master Plan and Vision 2030, and also supports Sustainable Development Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy.