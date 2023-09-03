Source: Govt Postpones Opening Of All Schools To 06 September

The Government has postponed the reopening of all day schools for the Third Term to Wednesday, 06 September 2023.

In a statement, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary, Ndavaningi Mangwana said boarding schools that had already received pupils should conduct lessons as normal. He said:

Reference is made to earlier communication on the deferment of the opening of schools in Zimbabwe. Following further deliberations, Government announces that schools opening for all day schools countrywide has been deferred to Wednesday 06 September 2023. Boarding schools that had already received pupils should proceed as normal.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced that the Third Term opening date for Harare schools had been moved to Wednesday the 6th of September.

The Ministry added that all other schools open as scheduled on Monday the 4th of September.

However, following the latest announcement, all day schools will now resume lessons on Wednesday.

No reasons have been given.