Source: Govt reviews cash transfers | The Herald

Prof Mavima

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Government has reviewed the cash transfer given to vulnerable persons from $300 to $1 500 per household per month as the State seeks to provide social protection nets to the disadvantaged members of society.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government will also assume responsibility in assisting vulnerable persons should a development partner pull out in respect of those that it would have been assisting.

Prof Mavima said this yesterday while giving oral evidence virtually before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Public Service chaired by Zaka Central MP Cde Davison Svuure (Zanu-PF)

“Allowances for cash transfer have been raised from $300 to $1 500 per month per household of five people. Yes, of course you will agree that the $1 500 will cover basic of the basics,” said Prof Mavima.

He said his Ministry will continue to engage Treasury to review the money once resources have improved.