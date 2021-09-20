Source: Govt to fund coal-to-fertiliser plant construction | The Herald

Fertiliser

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government will provide funding for the establishment of the coal to fertiliser plant in Mkwasine in the 2022 national budget, Verify Engineering chief executive officer Mr Pedzisai Tapfumaneyi has said.

The company, which is wholly owned by Government is spearheading a number of projects countrywide as part of Government’s efforts to increase local production.

Mr Tapfumaneyi said this when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development to give an update on the development of their projects.

He also told the committee that they had also partnered the University of Zimbabwe for exploration and feasibility studies for its iron ore special grant in Manhize near Chivhu.

He said distribution of medical oxygen being produced at the recently commissioned Feruka plant would commence before year end.