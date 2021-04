Source: Gwanda supermarket loses US$6 000 to robbers – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF REPORTER

ARMED robbers yesterday pounced on a supermarket at Nare Business Centre in Gwanda and got away with US$6 000 and R500 000.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the armed robbery.

“The criminals attacked the complainant, Thokozile Zororo who is now recovering at Gwanda Provincial Hospital,” he

said.