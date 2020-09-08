Source: GZU radio increases coverage | The Herald

Mr Chipatiso

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Campus Radio continues to consolidate its position as a vital cog in the Masvingo broadcasting arena after increasing its coverage to the mining town of Mashava and Chiredzi in the Lowveld.

The radio station, affectionately known as Varsity Voice of Choice, scored a first two months ago after becoming the first university-run radio station to go on air after being licensed by Government.

It was hailed as a handy initiative by GZU, especially after the outbreak of Covid-19, which called for new methods of teaching in the spirit of observing social distancing.

Before expanding to Mashava and Chiredzi, the GZU Campus Radio was only broadcasting to Masvingo city and its immediate surroundings.

GZU, whose main campus is in Masvingo city, has successfully introduced a multi-campus system and has a campus in Mashava and is planning to open another one in the Lowveld.

In Chivi, the university also plans to open a Centre for Excellence in Dryland Agriculture that will specialise in learning and researching about how to boost agricultural productivity in the wake of climate change.

The university is also offering advanced studies in sugar cane production and its Chiredzi campus will be targeting hundreds of new indigenous commercial cane farmers.

GZU director of information, Mr Anderson Chipatiso, last week said the university was spreading its wings as it sought to be relevant to the communities where it was domiciled.

“The centre for dryland agriculture will see experts in agriculture giving radio lectures on ways of combating climate change and this will not only benefit students, but also communities in arid regions like Chivi,” he said.

Mr Chipatiso paid tribute to Government for licensing GZU Campus radio, which has made learning much easier for students.

“Besides learning, we are using the campus radio to talk about pertinent issues like the Covid-19 pandemic and we are excited that our reach has expanded to cover Chiredzi where we will easily communicate, impart and share information with all the stakeholders in the sugar cane industry,” he said.

Other universities countrywide are taking a lead from GZU and have since applied for licences to operate their own campus radios.

GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo is on record as saying the university was now eyeing to be the first to run a television station.