Source: Hatcliffe land developer in soup -Newsday Zimbabwe

SEVEN Hatcliffe residents approached the High Court early this week seeking an order directing a private land developer to service their housing stands.

The residents; Simbarashe Chikazi, Susan Ndikudze, Tapuwa Tsvuru, Washington Dune, Wellington Zuze, Pinel Dhungare and Edmore Chimunda were represented by lawyer Agency Gumbo.

Gumbo is also the aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change legislator for Hatcliffe

In the application, the residents cited the Local Government ministry and TLP Agencies (Pvt) Ltd trading as Alpha Developers and Pilgrims Rest Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, as respondents.

It is alleged that sometime in 2008 and 2011, the ministry entered into an agreement with the land developer for the development of residential stands in Hatcliffe.

The land developer undertook to provide on-site infrastructure, including roads and storm water drains, among others.

A decade later, the land developer has not provided the services.

“It has been a decade-long since the allocation of about 1 600 residential stands to individual beneficiaries of 17 housing co-operatives by the Minister of Local Government,” Gumbo told NewsDay.