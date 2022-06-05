Source: I Now Have Support From The Army – Chamisa

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa claims that the army is prepared to dump President Emmerson Mnangagwa and support him if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Chamisa made the remarks while addressing CCC supporters during a thank you rally for CCC Kwekwe MP, Judith Tobaiwa, on Sunday. He said:

What I want to tell you today is that Mnangagwa is gone. Come 2023, we will be the ruling party while ZANU PF will be the opposition. Everywhere we are going in the country, people are speaking about change. Change is on the horizon and the country is ready for change. Civil servants are saying I must take the reigns of power. The students, ordinary citizens, and the army are saying the same. The army is prepared to ditch Mnangagwa in the coming elections. If we are to have an election today, I will have more support from the army than Mnangagwa. We are preparing for the next government.

In November 2017, the military seized power from then-President Robert Mugabe and handed over the reins to Mnangagwa whom he had fired a few weeks before the coup.

Meanwhile, Chamisa said his party will force ZANU PF to implement electoral reforms to ensure that there is no rigging in the 2023 elections.