Source: Include security in preparations for the festive season

Many people are already making plans for Christmas. They should not forget to include taking steps to ensure their property is safe and secure, particularly if they are going away, Safeguard Security has pointed out.

“The time to think about the security of your home and business premises during the festive period is now,” Safeguard Security customer services manager Lol Ribeiro said.

“We recommend that businesses and householders take the necessary steps now to secure their premises and the property inside them, especially if they are going to travel during the holidays.

“Homes and offices are particularly vulnerable during the festive season, when thieves and robbers know that many people will be going to visit family or friends or going to their rural homes or to a holiday resort,” he said.

“Those who have security systems in place should ensure the measures they have in place are adequate and effective. They might want to expand or improve on what they already have in place. Those who do not have any security barriers or systems should seriously consider getting them,” Mr Ribeiro said.

Among the security products and services provided by Safeguard are security guards, electric fences and other security barriers such as burglar bars and Xpanda security gates for external or internal doors, alarm systems, including the wireless Ajax system that can be operated from a smart phone, closed circuit television and emergency response.

“It is also possible to rent an alarm and response service,” Mr Ribeiro said.

He said an alarm system is most effective when linked to an emergency rapid response service. CCTV cameras linked to the alarm system and rapid response service further enhanced its effectiveness and the effectiveness of the rapid response team. This should be considered essential for commercial premises, he said.

He pointed out that Safeguard has more rapid response vehicles deployed than any other service provider enabling its response teams, with the assistance of GPS mapped sites, to arrive rapidly at sites where an alarm has been triggered.

He said it was advisable for those who wanted to hire security guards just for the holiday period or have an alarm system or any other security product installed before they went away to make the necessary arrangements in good time.

Those who already have alarm systems should test their batteries to ensure they were not likely to fail in the event of electricity loadshedding or a power failure. An additional back-up battery could be installed, if necessary.

The alarm system should be tested to ensure there were no problems. The radio link to the rapid response service should also be tested.

“Safeguard response clients can use the Safeguard app to test both the alarm system and the signals to the response centre,” Mr Ribeiro said.

Electric fences and outdoor beams should be inspected to ensure they were clean and clear of any obstruction, such as branches or leaves, that could cause them to malfunction.

“False alarms are irritating for neighbours and divert the response team from attending to real emergencies,” he said.

Whether going away for an extended period or just going out for a day or for a short period of time, it was important to activate the alarm before leaving the premises, he emphasised.

Mr Ribeiro said Safeguard rapid response customers should let Safeguard know if they were going away for an extended period. They should supply the response centre with the contact details of anyone they have left to look after their home and information about anyone authorised to stay on the premises while they are away.

“You can also request a Safeguard team to visit your premises while you are away just to make sure everything is alright,” he said.

If there is anyone staying on the premises, it is important that he or she has a mobile panic button for use if intruders are detected or suspected on the premises, he pointed out.

He added that Safeguard response clients who are going away on holiday within Zimbabwe should ensure they have the Safeguard app downloaded on their phone.

“The Safeguard app includes a panic button that enables you to alert Safeguard in any security emergency wherever you may be within Zimbabwe, as long as you have an internet connection.

“It also has buttons that can be pressed in a medical emergency or if roadside assistance is required in the case of a breakdown,” he said.

“Try not to let people in the neighbourhood know you are going away. Ensure there are no valuables in easy sight of anyone who might look into your house. Do not keep large amounts of cash in the house, as cash is one of the major targets of robbers today.

“Wherever you are going, be security conscious. Take note of those around you. Do not leave your cellphone or handbag unattended or where it could easily be grabbed. Put any valuables in the boot of your car rather than on the seat, where they can be seen by passers-by.

“Christmas time is a time of joy and celebration. Ensuring you have effective security measures in place at home or at work and when you travel, should ensure you are able to enjoy the festive season without having it spoilt by the loss of money or goods as a result of break-ins or thefts,” Mr Ribeiro said.