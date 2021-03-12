Source: JUST IN: Kariba Municipality switched off | The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Kariba Municipality has for the past four months resorted to using a generator at its offices after the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) switched off power over an $18 million debt.

Negotiations to set off the debt leading to restoration of supplies are at an advanced stage amid concerns that use of a diesel powered generator gobbling around $54 000 every month was putting a strain on council coffers.

However, Kariba Municipality public relations officer Mr Gabriel Maziwofa contends that using a generator was cheaper than electricity bills.

“The use of a generator is much economic in terms of costs,” he said. “We use around $54 000 per month which is cheaper than electricity charges.

“ZETDC lumped electricity charges for all the water stations on the Head Office account.”

As negotiations continue, a payment plan of $2,75 million effective April 1 has been proposed and awaits approval.