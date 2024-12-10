Source: Karoi has potential for growth: Lead planner –Newsday Zimbabwe

In an interview with NewsDay, Mapika, who led a 12-member team in developing the town’s master plan, said the document would spur development in the next 15 year.

THE farming town of Karoi is failing to capitalise on the vibrant agricultural activities in the areas surrounding the urban area, lead planner working on its master plan Mallon Mapika has said.

The Karoi Town Council is exhibiting its master plan until December 22 this year.

Mapika said the master plan sought to address the town’s challenges and constraints through leveraging on calculated strengths and opportunities towards a desirable future.

“Currently the town is grappling with challenges such as poor governance, limited space for expansion, stunted infrastructural growth, deplorable social services, water and sanitation, energy and failure to capitalise on vibrant agricultural activities in the vicinity,” he said.

The team was appointed by the Local Government and Public Works ministry pursuant to the “Call to Action” by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

‘‘In response to afore-mentioned challenges, the master plan entrenches following proposals as a response strategy; incorporation of lands within the 10-kilometre radius to allow for town expansion, establishment of agro-processing industries for agriculture value addition, development of economic and social infrastructure to improve quality of life, bolstering of social services (health, education and recreation) and strengthening of the council development control function for compliance as well as optimal utilisation of land,” he said.

Karoi is an agrarian town in the confines of Hurungwe district, the second largest district in Zimbabwe

‘‘The master plan details projected growth for Karoi through boosted agriculture, tourism promotion and growth, investment attraction and diverse infrastructural development, quality social services provision and improvement in governance structures and processes.

“The Harare-Chirundu Highway that cuts across Karoi town is to form a development corridor where growth and development is to be harboured. Value addition in respect of mineral deposits in the vicinity is another thrust in the Karoi town master plan document,” Mapika said.

The master plan preparation was done in accordance to the provisions of the RTCP Act (Chapter 29:12) and the Regional, Town and Country Planning (Master and Local Plans) Regulations, 1977.

“Mentioned regulations are both prescriptive and descriptive in the preparation of master plans and adherence to their provisions is of paramount importance in master plan compliance assurance,” Mapika said.

“The Karoi town master plan preparation process pooled diverse stakeholders ranging from government ministries and departments, residents associations, community-based organisations, business associations, faith-based organisations, women, youth, people with disabilities, among others.

“There was apathy from youth and women during the formative processes. More needs to be done to enhance participation of women, youth and vulnerable residents in Karoi town.

“There is need for democratisation of residents associations to ensure voices of true residents are heard as opposed to leader’s personal opinions,” Mapika said.

However, the Progressive Karoi Residents Association said there was need for funding for the master plan to be successfully implemented.

“The master plan does provide a clear indication on source of funding and how the proposed projects will be implemented. There is no clear timeframe for the master plan and this may lead to delays,” he said.