Source: Know your Warriors: Munashe Garananga | Sunday News (Entertainment)

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Munashe Garananga could make a move in the next transfer window. Garananga (23), who has a single cap for the senior national team is one of the players expected to leave Belgian side KV Mechelen at the end of the season.

The defender has become a regular at KV Mechelen since joining in January from Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol.

According to reports in Belgium, Mechelen is facing a player exodus at the end of the season and some young players, including Garananga, could attract interest from other clubs as well. For Mechelen, Garananga has so far made nine appearances, while missing just two games since his arrival in Belgium.

He featured as a second-half substitute in the Warriors’ 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Rwanda late last year.

He is expected to be part of the Zimbabwe squad when the Warriors resume their World Cup qualification campaign in June with back-to-back clashes against Lesotho and South Africa. Garananga has also played for South African lower league side Ubuntu and Belarus giants, Dinamo Brest.

Garananga is a former Ubuntu Cape Town Academy player. He joined the Belarusian Premier League side, Dynamo Brest in February 2022.

In January 2023, Garananga left Dynamo Brest to join the Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol. He made his debut for Sheriff in the Europa Conference League playoffs stage against Serbian side FK Partizan in February last year. The Warriors will have to secure a stadium in a foreign country as their home ground when the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers Group C matches resume in June this year.

The Warriors hosted Nigeria in their first home game in Rwanda last November, after Caf deemed all the local stadiums not fit to host international matches.

The Warriors will face Lesotho and South Africa in their next World Cup Qualifier amid indications that little progress has been made on renovating the available stadiums thus far.

Rumours in the corridors suggest Zimbabwe are considering South Africa as their next home venue. — @innocentskizoe