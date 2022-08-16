Source: Lupane villagers walk 20km to nearest clinic – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

LUPANE’S Mzola East villagers in BH 42, Matabeleland North have appealed for a clinic in their area to reduce the long distances they travel to the nearest Dandanda Clinic.

One of the villagers told Southern Eye that they faced challenges in accessing health facilities because the community has to wake up at the crack of dawn to access health services.

“We aren’t equal, some can’t afford to hire private cars or carts to ferry them to hospital, hence some women end up giving birth at their homes,” a villager, Sikhumbuzo Kunene told Southern Eye.

Those who can afford bus fares have to wake up in the wee hours of the night to catch buses to Dandanda Clinic.

Now the villagers are eager to construct a clinic at BH 42 near their primary school to lessen the long distances they are walking.

“We appeal to well-wishers to fund us in any form so that we can have a clinic within our community. In cases of emergency, villagers have to travel to places as far as Dandanda to access services,” he said.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo said: “I am not aware of such an initiative, but the government avails devolution funds which are given to councillors so that they contribute to developmental projects like building of schools and clinics, among others. This is done to curb the long distances that communities have to walk to access facilities. Devolution funds are availed every year specifically for projects.”