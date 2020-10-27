Source: Machaya probing Kurauone’s unlawful arrest and lengthy prison detention – The Zimbabwean

THE Attorney-General (AG’s) Office is investigating complaints filed

against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and other

accomplices of unlawful arrest, detention and malicious prosecution of

Masvingo Urban Ward 4 Councillor Godfrey Kurauone, who recently spent

more than 40 days in prison before he was acquitted of charges of

obstructing free movement of traffic.

Kurauone, who serves as the National Organising Secretary for the

MDC-Alliance political party’s Youth Assembly, was acquitted by

Masvingo Magistrate Patience Madondo on 10 September 2020 after

undergoing trial on charges of obstructing the free movement of

traffic during an anti-government protest to demonstrate against

rampant corruption.

He had been arrested on 31 July 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)

officers and charged with obstructing or endangering the free movement

of persons or traffic as defined in Section 38(c) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act. During his trial at Masvingo

Magistrates Court, prosecutors alleged that Kurauone blocked roads by

putting stones and burnt tyres along Gaths Mine to Chirumanzu road for

a stretch of 500 metres on 31 July.

Kurauone had also been charged with criminal nuisance as defined in

section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for

allegedly circulating a video on WhatsApp on 20 July 2020 showing him

singing a song with lyrics which authorities deemed derogatory to

President Mnangagwa.

But prosecutors later withdrew the criminal nuisance charge and

prosecuted him over the charge of obstruction of free movement of

persons and traffic of which Magistrate Madondo acquitted him after

his lawyer Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights applied

for discharge at the close of the prosecution case thereby ending his

much publicised prison ordeal.

In a notice of intention to sue, which was recently served on Home

Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, ZRP

Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Prosecutor-General Kumbirai

Hodzi, Detective Constable Muonde, who arrested him and the Officer In

Charge at Masvingo Central Police Station, Kurauone asked the

respondents to take appropriate action in paying him RTGS$2.4 million

as compensation for gross violation of his rights.

The Masvingo Urban Ward 4 Councillor charged that his arrest by some

ZRP officers and prosecution by representatives of Hodzi was motivated

by malice and improper motives.

In response to Kurauone’s lawsuit, a representative of Machaya only

identified as Magunde, said the “matter is receiving attention” and

promised to furnish Kurauone’s lawyers with a detailed response in

“due course”.