Police vow dire action on criminals who get involved in confrontation with operatives

Source: Machete wielding robbery suspect shot during scuffle with police – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – A robbery suspect is battling for life in hospital after he was shot in the stomach in Bulawayo Saturday as he scuffled an armed police officer who was trying to arrest him.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and named the suspect as James Moyo, aged 35.

Nyathi warned that police will use force in circumstances of like confrontation by rogue members of the public.

The incident happened as police arrested Moyo and two other suspects, named as Tinashe Dembure and Mthulisi Maphosa, both aged 29 at Queenspark on April 20, 2024.

They are suspects in a robbery incident at Gunya Shopping Centre in Mahatshula North, Bulawayo.

Said Nyathi, “Upon arrest, Moyo dropped a machete and tried to disarm a police officer who was armed with a CZ pistol loaded with six rounds.

“Subsequently, the suspect was shot on the stomach by the police and was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment. for treatment.

“The ZRP reiterates that any form of confrontation with police officers by criminals, will be met with appropriate response.”

Moyo’s shooting follows similar incidents in which armed robbery suspects have been shot and killed by police during armed confrontation.