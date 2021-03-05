Source: Market for informal traders stalls | The Herald

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council’s much hyped market on the corner of Seke and Vitalis Zvinavashe Roads opposite Coke Corner was supposed to open in the middle of last year, but is still just 90 percent complete as the council tries to find money to finish the roofing.

Only a few touch ups are required to finish the market set to accommodate between 1 000 and 1 600 vendors, but the council seems to be reluctant to invest in it.

Even numerous tours by Government and council officials over the past year seem to be failing to yield any positive results and this week the market presented a bleak picture with weeds growing everywhere and all work stopped.

Driving schools that invaded the place way back using it for conducting lessons were also seen going about with their business as usual.

City spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said lack of funds was stalling the project. “Completion has been budgeted for in the current financial year. Once the funds are available work will resume,” he said.

The structural works for the project was completed way before mid-last year, but it has been taking the local authority about half a year to simply finish off the roofing which requires about five corrugated iron sheets.

Harare City Council contracted a steel manufacturer, Kingson Engineering Steel Work, for structural frameworks, while it does the foundation.

Last year on June 12, Mr Chideme was quoted saying work on the new site was on schedule, but nine months later nothing is there to show for it.

“We are now at the roofing stage. We are preparing for a post-Covid-19 vibrant informal sector with decent and humane trading spaces,” he said.

The council seems to have a DNA of failure as numerous other projects in the city have died a natural death including the planned bus rank for Bulawayo bound buses at an open space between Long Chen Plaza and National Sports Stadium between Samora Machel Avenue and Solomon Mujuru Drive.