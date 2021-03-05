Source: India vaccine modalities complete | The Herald

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga speaks to Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja at his offices in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Modalities for the shipment of 75 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated to Zimbabwe by India have been finalised.

This was disclosed by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is the Minister of Health and Child Care, following his meeting with Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja who paid him a courtesy call yesterday.

The two discussed plans for the bulk purchase of vaccines.

“We have just finished our very important meeting with the Ambassador of India here in Zimbabwe Mr Khanduja.

“We had a very fruitful meeting and it was to check and agree on how we can proceed on the donation of the 75 000 doses given to His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, by the Indian Prime Minister,” said VP Chiwenga after the meeting.

“All the papers are now in place and we are now discussing the modalities of how it can come to Zimbabwe in the shortest possible time.

“We are also going to be purchasing vaccines for the vaccination programme against Covid-19,” said VP Chiwenga.

The two discussed other areas of cooperation.

“It’s been a privilege for me having a call on honourable Vice President Dr Chiwenga this morning. It was a very productive meeting,” said Ambassador Kanduja.