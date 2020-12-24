Source: Mash East traditional chiefs rally behind NDS1 success | The Herald

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

TRADITIONAL chiefs from Mashonaland East launched their 2021 calendar themed ‘Mvura Naya Naya’, which seeks to ensure that chiefs contribute towards the success of Government’s National Development Strategy (NDS1).

The launch in Marondera was attended by all traditional chiefs from Mashonaland East, senior Government officials and council officials.

The chairman of the Mashonaland East Chiefs’ Council, Chief Nechombo Mr Langton Chikukwa, said ‘Mvura Naya Naya’ is a community based initiative championed by Mashonaland East traditional leaders in collaboration with Government and all other like-minded partners in all sectors of the economy.

March 22 was the day set for the ‘Mvura Naya Naya’ festival, which is also the day for the commemorations of United Nations’ World Water Day.

“In view of the constitutional roles and functions of traditional leaders we want to contribute towards the success of NDS 1, which will in turn ensure attainment of Vision 2030 of transforming Zimbabwe into an Upper middle income economy,” he said.

“The year 2021 is viewed as one for prosperity, characterised by milestone in preserving, promoting culture, social and economic development guided by NDS1.

Chiefs wanted to halt cultural erosion in the country by restoring some of the cultural values that defines Zimbabwean as a people.

“The Mvura Naya Naya culture festival is borne out of a new narrative of wanting to position, preserve and promote (kudzoreredza, kuchengetedza, kukurudzira) our culture,” he said.

“The initiative is aimed at positioning our cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible. The word ‘Mvura Naya Naya’ has been coined to refer to good fortunes of prosperity synonymous with good rains in our African context, as such it is a prayer, which signifies development in the cultural, social and economic sectors. With this we are saying, ‘Mvura Naya Naya’ is a vehicle to bring forth the good waters.”

Chief Nechombo said the general executive committee shall be the planning and organising the event in collaboration with various key stakeholders, which include Government officials, relevant ministries, developmental partners and members of the community.