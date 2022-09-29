Source: Midlands records decline in stocktheft –Newsday Zimbabwe

MIDLANDS province has recorded a 53% decline in cattle rustling cases since January this year compared to the same period in 2021.

This was revealed in a speech delivered by Assistant Commissioner Edias Madondo on behalf of Officer Commanding Midlands Province, Commissioner Winston Muza.

“(Some) 551 cattle were stolen this year compared to 1 161 in 2021, translating to a 53% decrease. Police are adopting robust strategies to reduce cases ofstock theft,” Muza said while speaking at the launch of Zimbabwe Republic Police Midlands Provincial Anti-stock Theft Campaign at Joel business centre in Zhombe on Monday.

Last month, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had received 3 214 cases of stocktheft compared to 4 053 during the same period last year.

Nyathi said to date, 1 073 cattle had been recovered compared to last year’s 1 054.