Source: Mnangagwa cancels UNGA trip –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa’s statement will be delivered by Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Felix Shava, who is already in New York for the Assembly.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday cancelled his trip to the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said: “In light of a dense programme in the last quarter of 2024, His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, will not attend this year United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.”

He said Mnangagwa’s statement will be delivered by Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Felix Shava, who is already in New York for the Assembly.

This will be the first time Mnangagwa skips the UNGA, save for twice during COVID-19-induced national lockdowns around the world.