Source: Mnangagwa places hope on AfCFTA, NDS1 – NewsDay Zimbabwe

by Richard Muponde

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), an economic blueprint that came into effect last month, will give fresh impetus to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery efforts.

In his address to the Africa Reconstruction Global Summit, Mnangagwa also said the African Union Assembly held over the weekend declared 2021- 2031 the

“Decade of African Roots and Diasporas”, an initiative which recognises that the African diaspora will be an important cog to the achievement of Agenda 2063.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a US$3,2 trillion economic bloc that came into force in January, would be key to the development of African economies.

“The repercussions and impact on trade, investment and development will be far-reaching,” he said.

“However, we remain emboldened by the Word of God which says, ‘whoever watches the wind will not plant, whoever looks at the clouds will not reap’. This gathering is aptly occurring soon after the starting of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area on January 1, 2021. These programmes are a bold demonstration by the current crop of African leaders to follow through the aspirations of the founding fathers of our continent to see a united, integrated and prosperous Africa. This spirit of optimism and confidence in the prospects for Zimbabwe and Africa must lace our discourse around investments and partnerships towards economic reconstruction,” Mnangagwa said.