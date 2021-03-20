New lockdown looms in Zimbabwe

0

The country’s COVID-19 infection rate appears to be increasing again. This after falling to its lowest level in past weeks.

Source: New lockdown looms in Zimbabwe | eNCA

 

Three weeks after relaxing the strict lockdown, the Zimbabwe government says it won’t hesitate to impose another one. eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube filed this report. Courtesy #DStv403

HARARE – Three weeks after relaxing the stringent lockdown, the Zimbabwe government says it won’t hesitate to impose another lockdown.

It’s warning citizens against being careless about coronavirus protocols.

The country’s COVID-19 infection rate appears to be increasing again.

This after falling to its lowest level in past weeks.

The country now has over 36,000 COVID-19 positive infections and over 1,500 deaths.

Meanwhile, government says it’s targeting to vaccinate 10-million people, including teachers who opened schools last week.

Zimbabwe received Sinopharm doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China recently

Related posts:

  1. Govt recruits 500 nurses to help battle COVID-19 
  2. Churches join First Lady in fasting
  3. Zimbabwe’s former Prisons Chief Zimondi, dies of Covid-19
  4. CARE offices in Mozambique and Zimbabwe prepare to respond as Storm Eloise looks set to worsen into a Cyclone over the weekend 
  5. President’s frank, hard pandemic talk
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *