Source: New platform for women in manufacturing launched – herald

Takunda Gambiza

Herald Reporter

THE launch of Zimbabwe Women in Manufacturing has been hailed by the Government as a major step towards inclusive industrialisation as it reinforces the need for women to play a central role in the country’s economic transformation and Vision 2030 agenda.

The event, which was held in Harare yesterday under the theme, “Empowering Women Through Manufacturing, Industrialisation and Value Addition,” was attended by Government officials, diplomats, and industry leaders.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, represented by Deputy Minister Kevin Mutimbanyoka, described ZWIM as the beginning of a movement to place women at the heart of Zimbabwe’s industrialisation drive.

“Today is more than the launch of an organisation. It marks the birth of a movement that seeks to position women at the centre of Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa noted that despite women’s strong presence in SMEs, they remain underrepresented in formal manufacturing and industrial production due to barriers such as limited access to affordable finance, technology, industrial infrastructure, machinery and markets.

“The opportunity lies in unlocking the enormous potential that exists among women entrepreneurs and enabling them to transition into competitive manufacturing businesses capable of serving domestic, regional and international markets,” she said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, represented by Director of Industrial Development Dayford Nhema, said manufacturing currently contributes 14.9 percent to GDP.

He called ZWIM a “timely solution” to help transition women-led enterprises from informal micro-operations into formal, competitive manufacturing entities.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding congratulated the association, reaffirming China’s commitment to Zimbabwe’s industrialisation through investment, trade, and skills development.

He highlighted China’s new zero-tariff policy for imports from 53 African countries, including Zimbabwe, which is expected to boost local exports, attract investment, create jobs, and increase foreign exchange earnings.

“Stronger exports will help attract more investment in local processing and manufacturing, which in turn will create more jobs and boost foreign exchange earnings,” Ambassador Zhou said.

Founding president Ms Rairo Gunguwo said the association aims to ensure women become active industrial leaders, not spectators, but builders, producers, innovators, and leaders.

ZWIM plans to build a nationwide network across all 10 provinces and strengthen women’s participation in regional, continental, and global value chains.

“Today marks a signal that Zimbabwean women are stepping boldly into the future of industry not as spectators, but as builders, producers, innovators and leaders,” Ms Gunguwo said.