No margin for error: Ndiraya 

The Shamva-based side looked to be cruising to the title after opening a nine-point lead at the top of the log standings.

SIMBA Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya feels his side has no margin for error as they look to hold on to their lead in this season’s intriguing title race.

But a surprise 1-0 defeat to Herentals a fortnight ago saw their lead slashed to six points with four matches remaining in the season.

Ahead of their blockbuster clash against Caps United at Wadzanayi Stadium this afternoon, Ndiraya said his team cannot just afford any more slip-ups.

Victory today will see Simba Bhora establish a nine-point lead before second-placed FC Platinum face off with Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

“It’s a massive challenge for us, but something that we have prepared for,” Ndiraya told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“What we need to do is to try and win all our remaining matches. We are very close to the title and we have to do absolutely everything to be there.

“We lost against Herentals before the international break, and we can’t afford any slip up again. Caps United are a fantastic side and a well-coached team, but we just have to beat them.”

Ndiraya is also banking on their solid home record, where they are yet to taste a defeat in Shamva.

“Our home record gives us confidence, but there is also a lot of pressure that comes with it because we want to preserve that unbeaten home record. We will take it game by game and see how it will end,” he said.

“We want to focus on our games and not what happens elsewhere. We know what we have to do to get ourselves over the line. I still believe we have a very good cushion which we must be able to defend.”

Ndiraya’s men are facing a well-motivated Caps United side whose players have been promised US$1 000 each to spoil the party.

“Like I said, we don’t want to look much into the happenings in other camps. We also have our ways to motivate our own players,” the Simba Bhora mentor said.

“In any case, there is no motivation that beats winning the league title.”

Defender Partson Jaure is suspended for the match, while star midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe is also unavailable for Simba as he is away on national duty.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was full of compliments for Ndiraya.

He, however, said his side is ready to mete revenge on Simba Bhora, having lost the return leg at Rufaro Stadium.

“It’s going to be a good match, but first, I would want to congratulate coach Tonderai Ndiraya because he has shown that he is a good coach,” Chitembwe said.

“He has done well with Simba Bhora against all odds. Not many people believed in him. Not many people believed in his qualities as a coach. He has gone on to do extremely well with the team, so I think he deserves the credit and I’m happy for him.”

Added the Green Machine gaffer: “Coming to the game, I think it’s an equally important game for us as it is also important for them. It’s important for us because we lost the first game we played at Rufaro, obviously after having dominated throughout the match.

“So we have a good reason to play that match and correct the wrongs of the past and we are looking forward to it with a lot of hope that we can go there and win.”