Source: NUST climbs down on US$720 fees hike –Newsday Zimbabwe

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) students in Bulawayo have forced the university to reverse an astronomical hike in fees which would have seen them paying up to US$720 per semester from $240 000 per semester.

This was after students staged a stay-away protest and did not turn up to attend lectures at the learning institution, forcing authorities to reverse the fees structure.

Nust students’ representative council (SRC) president Muziwenkosi Sigidi-Moyo in a statement on Monday said: “We want to update you on the recent developments concerning the call by the SRC for students to stay away from the University premises. After a meeting with the university management, we are pleased to announce that we have reached favourable resolutions that are pro-student. The US$720 fees have been revoked and removed from your portals.”