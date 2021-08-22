BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 31/2021

Open Committee Meetings Monday 23rd to Friday 27th August

[All Meetings Strictly Virtual]

The attachment to this bulletin is the full Schedule of Committee meetings for the week ending Friday 27 August 2021 provided by Parliament. All the meetings will be virtual – on the ZOOM platform .

Below we list those meetings that will be open to virtual observation by members of the public [i.e., the meetings noted as “Open Session” in the attachment].

How to Follow Open Meetings on the ZOOM Platform

For assistance in following the proceedings in meetings on the ZOOM platform as observer, interested persons should contact Parliament’s Public Relations Office on 024 2700181 – 6; or 024 2252936 – 55 for the links. [When Veritas has them, we shall also share these links on Veritas social media – https://www.facebook.com/pages/VeritasZim/567882163325217 and http://www.twitter.com/veritaszim]

Monday 23rd August at 9 am

Portfolio Committee: Budget

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on:

The debt situation in Zimbabwe

The COVID-19 vaccine budget and procurement processes.

Portfolio Committee: Mines and Mining Development

Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company [ZCDC], Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation and Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe on the operations of ZCDC.

Tuesday 24th August at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care on the Ministry’s 2021 First Quarter Budget Performance report.

Portfolio Committee: Local Government

Oral evidence from the City of Harare on the petition from Combined Harare Residents Association [CHRA] on the non-delivery of 15 refuse trucks that were purchased by the Council.

Thursday 26th August at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation

Oral evidence from Zimbabwe Youth Promotion Corporation on their findings on employment and empowerment initiatives for young people implemented by Government since 2013.

Friday 27th August at 10 am

Note: The Public Accounts Committee was recently given

permission to have three sub-committees.

Public Accounts Sub-Committee on State-owned Enterprises and Parastatals

Oral evidence from public entities that have not submitted accounts for audit in 2019.

Note: See Auditor-General’s Report available on the Veritas website [link].

Public Accounts Sub-Committee on Central Government Accounts

Oral evidence from the from the Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on the report on the COVID-19 pandemic – Financial Management and Utilisation of Public Resources in the country’s provinces by Ministries, departments and agencies.

Note: See Auditor-General’s Report available on the Veritas website [link].

Public Accounts Sub-Committee on Local Authorities

Oral evidence from the Local Authorities that have not submitted accounts for audit in 2019.

Note: See Auditor-General’s Report available on the Veritas website [link].

Reminder

Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

