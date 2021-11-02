BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 38/2021

Open Committee Meetings Week Ending 5th November

The complete schedule of all this week’s committee activities – meetings open and closed, and including the full programme of all verification visits – is in the attached document.

Only two committee meetings open to attendance by members of the public are scheduled for this week, as shown below:

Tuesday 2nd November at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade on the petition regarding coming up with legislation that penalizes those who call for imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Venue: National Assembly Chamber.

Friday 5th November at 9 am

Public Accounts Sub-Committee on Local Authorities

Virtual meeting

Oral evidence with the following local authorities on the 2019 Auditor General’s Report:

1. Chiredzi Town Council

2. Shurugwi Town Council

3. Zvishavane Town Council

4. Chirumhanzu Rural District Council.

How to Follow Meetings on the ZOOM Platform

For assistance in following the proceedings in open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode:

Parliament’s Public Relations Office , Tel: +263 242 700181-6 or +263 242 252936 – 55.

Other Committee Activities in Closed Session

Other committees will not be idle. There are many closed meetings, mostly to formulate and/or finalise the committees’ work plans for the Fourth Session, which started on 7th October.

And four portfolio committees will be travelling outside Harare with a full programme of “verification visits” countrywide:

Visits to Higher and Tertiary Education Institutions on Prevalence of Sexual Harassment

By joint teams from Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs and Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development

V isi ts to Transmission Sites on the Zimbabwe Digital Migration Project

By Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services

Visits to Vocational Training Centres

By Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

