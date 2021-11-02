BILL WATCH
Source: Open Committee Meetings Week Ending 5th November – The Zimbabwean
PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 38/2021
Open Committee Meetings Week Ending 5th November
The complete schedule of all this week’s committee activities – meetings open and closed, and including the full programme of all verification visits – is in the attached document.
Only two committee meetings open to attendance by members of the public are scheduled for this week, as shown below:
Tuesday 2nd November at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade on the petition regarding coming up with legislation that penalizes those who call for imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
Friday 5th November at 9 am
Public Accounts Sub-Committee on Local Authorities
Virtual meeting
Oral evidence with the following local authorities on the 2019 Auditor General’s Report:
1. Chiredzi Town Council
2. Shurugwi Town Council
3. Zvishavane Town Council
4. Chirumhanzu Rural District Council.
How to Follow Meetings on the ZOOM Platform
For assistance in following the proceedings in open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode:
Parliament’s Public Relations Office, Tel: +263 242 700181-6 or +263 242 252936 – 55.
Other Committee Activities in Closed Session
Other committees will not be idle. There are many closed meetings, mostly to formulate and/or finalise the committees’ work plans for the Fourth Session, which started on 7th October.
And four portfolio committees will be travelling outside Harare with a full programme of “verification visits” countrywide:
Visits to Higher and Tertiary Education Institutions on Prevalence of Sexual Harassment
By joint teams from Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs and Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development
Visits to Transmission Sites on the Zimbabwe Digital Migration Project
By Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services
Visits to Vocational Training Centres
By Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.
