Pakistan Africa Friendship Day commemorate in Harare

Pakistan High commission in Zimbabwe hosted a colorful event in Harare to commemorate the Pakistan Africa Friendship Day in local hotel.

Chief Director Political Affairs Directorate Alice Mageza was the Chief Gust of this ceremony and top delegates are also attending this ceremony and commemorate Pakistan’s relationship with the African States.

Pakistan Overseas Community President Mian Sohail and Vice President Chaudhry Iftikhar , Pakistani business community in Harare, Mr.Tariq Aziz , Mr T.Hussain Butt , Mr Azad , Mr Abdul Manan , Mr Salim Razzak , Mr S.Raza Butt , Mr F.Akram , Mr Farhan Rana , Mr Rana Akbar, & Charge’d Affaires HE Fariz Hassan , Pakistan Army officers Brig. Adnan and Pakistan Airforce Commodore Muhammad Asif also grace the event.

During the event President Pakistani Overseas Community Zimbabwe, Mian Sohail made an address of thanks to the embassy that such events should take place more often so that the trade between the two nations can be broadened further & promote good relations.

