Source: Police arrest E-Creator ‘director’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zhao Jiatong operated an E-Creator company in Zimbabwe that claimed to help people make money by posting fake positive reviews on e-commerce sites globally

POLICE have arrested Chinese national, Zhao Jiatong, for duping clients with the E-Creator Ponzi scheme.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the arrest of Zhao Jiatong (39) in connection with a case of fraud in which unsuspecting members of the public were duped through the E- Creator Ponzi scheme,” police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP is inviting members of the public who might have been duped through E-Creator to report at any nearest Police Station.”

Nyathi warned members of the public to restrain from participating in Ponzi schemes purportedly offering quick investment returns.

Zhao Jiatong operated an E-Creator company in Zimbabwe that claimed to help people make money by posting fake positive reviews on e-commerce sites globally.