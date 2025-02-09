Source: President breaks new ground in supporting war vets | The Sunday Mail

Dr Tungwarara hands over a cash donation during the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund for Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South. Looking on (from left) are Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairperson Cde Cephas Ncube, Cde Mahiya and Politburo member Cde Judith Ncube

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA is significantly improving the lives of war veterans through a series of transformative programmes, ZANU PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees in the Politburo Cde Douglas Mahiya has said.

Speaking during the launch of the Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South Presidential War Veterans Fund at Stanley Square in Bulawayo yesterday, Cde Mahiya said President Mnangagwa was breaking new ground in supporting war veterans.

“To ensure their voices are heard, President Mnangagwa established the War Veterans League within ZANU PF, providing a platform for veterans to share their political insights and contribute to key policy matters.

“The establishment of the War Veterans League was historic. Now, war veterans can express their concerns and contribute to key policy matters, as we now have a seat in the Politburo. All of this was accomplished by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

According to Cde Mahiya, President Mnangagwa’s initiatives have not only restored hope to war veterans, but also positioned them as key contributors to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development.

Cde Mahiya said the “era of neglect is over and a new chapter of empowerment and prosperity has begun for Zimbabwe’s war veterans”.

He reflected on the challenges war veterans have faced over the past four decades.

He said after the ceasefire in 1980, the United Nations was supposed to implement the Disarmament, Demobilisation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DDRR) programme, which unfortunately was poorly executed and underfunded, leaving many veterans in poverty.

Cde Mahiya called on war veterans to seize opportunities created by President Mnangagwa’s programmes.

At the core of the empowerment initiative is the allocation of US$1,5 million to a dedicated War Veterans Fund, with each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces receiving US$150 000.

This interest-free fund aims to provide financial support for short-term projects that will empower war veterans, while contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Speaking at the event, Special Adviser on Investments to the President Dr Paul Tungwarara said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to our war veterans. These brave men and women laid the foundation for our nation’s freedom. It is our duty to ensure they are recognised and empowered in a meaningful way.”

Dr Tungwarara said the fund operated on a revolving basis, allowing war veterans to borrow, implement their projects and return the funds for others to access.

He said the President set an ambitious target for every province to access US$1 million by June 2025, contingent upon responsible fund management.

In addition to financial support, President Mnangagwa has facilitated the Presidential War Veterans Borehole Scheme under which each war veteran will receive a borehole at his/her homestead.

To demonstrate this, Dr Tungwarara revealed that two drilling rigs have already been procured for Matabeleland provinces, with more to follow in other provinces.