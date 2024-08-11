Source: President encourages youths to love their motherland | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S youths should put their country first and embody unity and “a deep love for Zimbabwe” in the same way as the country’s heroes and heroines, President Mnangagwa has said.

He also encouraged them to warmly welcome delegations for the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit to be held on Saturday.

In a message posted on X yesterday, ahead of Heroes Day commemorations tomorrow, the President said it was the duty of every Zimbabwean to ensure that the tradition of respect and remembrance is passed to future generations to honour “the brave men and women whose sacrifices paved the way for our independence”.

“As we mark Heroes Day, we stand united in honouring the brave men and women whose sacrifices paved the way for our independence. Their legacy is the foundation of our nation, and it is our responsibility to ensure that this tradition of respect and remembrance is passed down to future generations,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Our heroes and heroines embodied unity and a deep love for Zimbabwe. It is my hope that today’s youth will carry forward these values, always putting our country first. As we welcome our SADC visitors, let us showcase the warmth and peace that define us as Zimbabweans.

“Together, we remember the past, celebrate the present and build a future rooted in unity and patriotism.”

President Mnangagwa will lead the nation in commemorating Heroes Day, whose main celebrations will be held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the nation will also celebrate Defence Forces Day, with President Mnangagwa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, presiding over the main event at Rufaro Stadium in the capital.

All the country’s remaining nine provinces will host activities presided over by their respective Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

All logistical arrangements, including transport and security, are now in place for tomorrow’s event.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ambassador Raphael Faranisi said buses that will carry families of heroes and the general public had been mobilised.

“Everything is in place. Officers who are attached to the families of heroes and heroines will be moving this weekend, inviting the families to the national Heroes Day celebrations.

“We have provided transport as usual. In terms of other logistics, everything else is in place and we are ready for the celebrations,” he said.

Ambassador Faranisi said an inter-ministerial meeting was held to coordinate efforts for a successful event.

“As you know, when we have these celebrations, we always have inter-ministerial meetings. Various Government departments have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure the smooth running of the commemorations.

“There will be dedicated teams handling transport, security, information, media and other logistical aspects,” he said.

During the celebrations, President Mnangagwa will confer awards on deserving individuals at national level, while Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will do the same in their respective provinces.

“Those to be conferred at Heroes Acre, they are not that many because they are more at a national level,” he added.

The minting of 2 007 Independence Medals was completed last week, and the President will confer seven on the country’s most distinguished individuals.

Mr Devnanda Popatlal, former chairperson of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe Private Limited, will be awarded the Royal Order of Munhumutapa; and former Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Julius Mpande Sibanda will receive the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Platinum; while the a cappella singing and traditional dance group, Black Umfolosi, will be awarded the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze.

Mr Sirizani Butau, who heroically saved lives of people at an accident scene in Mutare, will receive the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe award, as will Mr Jubilee Utsiwegota.

Peace and Luckmore Magaya, who bravely saved their mother from a crocodile attack last year, will be honoured with the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe award.

Dr Joseph Nyika Mushonga, a veteran plant breeder, will be presented with a Commendation Medal award.

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will confer medals on identified recipients in their jurisdictions.

About 2 000 illustrious men and women from across all provinces will be honoured tomorrow.

Defence Forces Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium will feature military drills and a football match pitting the Zimbabwe Defence Forces against a select team from the Zambian Defence Forces.

Further, Gwindingwi High School in Bikita, Masvingo province, will host this year’s Heroes and Defence Forces Gala on August 15.

This is in line with the Government’s thrust of decentralising national events.