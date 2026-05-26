Source: President mourns Masarira – herald

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has conveyed his condolences following the death of opposition leader Ms Linda Tsungirirai Masarira, describing her as a courageous politician who contributed to national dialogue and civic engagement.

Ms Masarira, who led the LEAD party, died on Sunday morning.

She was 43.

In his condolence message yesterday, the President said Ms Masarira’s death was a loss not only to her family, but also to the nation and women across the country.

“It is with a heavy heart that I learnt of the passing on of Ms Linda Tsungirirai Masarira, the leader of the opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party,” he said.

“Her departure is a great loss to her family, to the women of Zimbabwe, and to the nation at large.”

President Mnangagwa said Government, Zanu PF and the nation joined the Masarira family in mourning her.

“On behalf of ZANU PF, Government, the people of Zimbabwe, my family and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Masarira family, relatives, and friends,” he said.

The President described Ms Masarira as a bold and outspoken voice in Zimbabwe’s political and civic space.

“She consistently advocated dialogue, constitutionalism, and national unity at a time when the country needed sober voices,” said President Mnangagwa.

Ms Masarira was fearless in defending the country’s sovereignty and contributed to progressive civic engagement.

“Through her work in civil society, in the media, and in political platforms such as the Political Actors Dialogue, she demonstrated that Zimbabweans of diverse political backgrounds can disagree without being enemies and can work together for the common good,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Ms Masarira’s legacy should inspire young women to actively participate in national affairs and contribute towards nation-building.

“May the legacy of Cde Masarira inspire others, especially young women, to participate actively and responsibly in the affairs of their country,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Masarira family would find comfort in her contribution to the country and prayed for her soul to rest in eternal peace.