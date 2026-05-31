Source: Reject the dangerous push for term extension -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term through Constitutional Amendment No. 3 must be rejected by all Zimbabweans who value democracy, constitutionalism and accountability.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe is not a personal document designed to serve the ambitions of one individual or one political party.

It is the supreme law of the land, crafted to protect citizens from abuse of power and to ensure orderly leadership renewal through regular elections.

Any attempt to manipulate it for personal political gratification sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the country’s democratic future.

Mnangagwa came into power in November 2017 promising a “new dispensation” after the removal of former President Robert Mugabe, now late.

Zimbabweans were promised economic revival, jobs, international re-engagement and democratic reforms.

Nearly a decade later, many ordinary citizens are still trapped in poverty, unemployment and economic uncertainty.

Industries continue to struggle. Young people remain jobless.

Hospitals are underfunded. Public transport remains chaotic.

Corruption scandals continue to dominate headlines while the cost of living keeps rising beyond the reach of ordinary workers.

If a leader has failed to meaningfully improve people’s lives within the constitutional term already provided, what justification exists for extending that mandate without returning to the electorate?

Democracy demands accountability.

Elections exist precisely so citizens can assess performance and decide whether leadership deserves renewal or replacement.

Zimbabwe does not lack capable leaders.

The country is full of talented citizens with fresh ideas, energy and different approaches to governance.

Leadership renewal is healthy in any democracy because it allows new perspectives to emerge and prevents dangerous concentration of power around one individual.

History has already taught Zimbabwe painful lessons about leaders who refuse to let go of power.

Mugabe remained in office for decades, while institutions weakened, factionalism intensified and the economy collapsed.

Instead of planning a smooth transition, power became personalised around one man.

The result was political instability, economic decline and ultimately a military coup to remove him from office.

It is worrying that Mnangagwa now appears to be walking a similar path.

Attempts to alter constitutional term limits or extend political authority outside the spirit of democratic competition mirror the very tendencies that many Zimbabweans condemned under Mugabe’s rule.

One of the greatest dangers of tweaking the Constitution for personal benefit is that it destroys respect for the rule of law.

Once leaders begin changing constitutional provisions whenever they become politically inconvenient, the Constitution loses its meaning as a safeguard for citizens.

It becomes merely a tool of those in power.

This creates long-term instability because future leaders may also seek to manipulate the law to remain in office indefinitely.

Strong democracies are built on institutions, not personalities.

No individual should become bigger than the Constitution itself.

The push for term extension also risks deepening political tensions and undermining investor confidence.

Investors seek stable democracies where constitutional rules are predictable and respected.

Constantly altering governance frameworks for political expediency creates uncertainty and damages Zimbabwe’s international standing.

Most importantly, leadership must never become an entitlement.

Public office is temporary.

Leaders are custodians of national authority, not owners of the State.

Zimbabweans must, therefore, defend the Constitution and reject any attempt to extend presidential terms through political manoeuvring.

The nation deserves leadership renewal, accountability and respect for democratic principles.

The future of Zimbabwe cannot be built on the ambitions of one man.

It must be built on strong institutions, constitutional order and the collective will of the people.