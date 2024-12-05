Source: Robber searches for cash in woman’s privates -Newsday Zimbabwe

AN armed robber allegedly abused his victim by inserting his fingers into her private parts while looking for cash during a robbery before verbally abusing her when he discovered that she was menstruating, a Beitbridge magistrate heard this week.

Azion Kosiwe, who was arrested for robbery, was allegedly part of a gang whose other members are detained in Harare for murder.

Testifying before Beitbridge magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba, the woman told the court of how she was abused by Kosiwe during the robbery.

“After ransacking my goods, he turned on me and inserted his fingers in my privates to see if I had hidden any money there. He insulted me and asked me why I soiled him,” she said.

“I remember him well. I cannot forget him. I have not even inserted my fingers that deep. It was painful. I bled profusely after that intrusion. Even when I slept, I would visualise him for many days because he hurt me.

“I can easily identify him because of that. And prior to this, he had many times tried convincing me to board their car on the pretext they were going to Masvingo.”

Appearing for the State, Ronald Mugwagwa alleged that on January 19 this year, the woman and a colleague boarded a vehicle that Kosiwe indicated was travelling to Harare from Beitbridge.

The woman, a regular traveller, had seen the car for some time before deciding to board it.

There were six other people who were going to Masvingo.

At the 10km peg, Mugwagwa told the court, the car turned into a dust road where it sped for a distance before it stopped.

One of the robbers produced a knife and ordered the passengers to hand over all the money they had.

One woman was robbed of US$300 and some gadgets while the victim lost US$100 and her phones.

During cross-examination, Kosiwe, who is denying the charge, asked the victim how he knew him and she said because she saw him in daylight well before boarding the vehicle.

She also indicated that they had taken one-and-a-half hours before embarking on the supposed journey, adding that the way he inserted his fingers in her privates was so hurtful that she could not forget him.

The trial continues next week when the State is expected to call the other woman as the second witness.