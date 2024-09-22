Source: Rwanda donates 1000 metric tonnes of maize meal to Zimbabwe. – The Zimbabwe Independent

THE Republic of Rwanda has donated 1000 metric tonnes of maize meal to Zimbabwe, which is currently facing acute hunger owing to an El-Nino induced drought.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Harare today , Rwandese ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni said the donation follows President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appeal for food aid.

“In the spirit of “ubuntu”, his counterpart and brother His Excellency, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda heard it and immediately responded to the call by dispatching a consignment of 1000 metric tonnes to Zimbabwe” said Musoni.

In his acceptance speech , Local Government minister minister Daniel Garwe described Rwanda as Zimbabwe’s “all-weather friend”.

“I am very grateful to the government of Rwanda for responding positively to the clarion call for support by the government of Zimbabwe following the 2023/24 El-Nino induced drought disaster that we are grappling with. This is a clear demonstration of our seamless relationship” he said.

The donation comes as a huge boost to Zimbabwe which is grappling with the El-Nino induced drought that has affected 7.6 million.