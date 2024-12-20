SAKUNDA UNVEIL US$1.5M SPONSORSHIP TO SCOTTLAND

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

REVOLUTION TIME . . .Scottland president Scott Sakupwanya (left) hands over his club’s autographed jersey to Sakunda Holdings director Kuda Tagwirei at last night’s function in Harare

Tadious Manyepo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THINGS continue to get better and better for newly-promoted Premiership side Scottland.

They seem to be the ultimate magnet, attracting all the good things football should be modelled around.

The Mabvuku-based side, who are constructing their own stadium in the sprawling eastern Harare suburb, last night received a huge kiss of life when receiving a massive US$1.5 million per season for the next five years from energy giants Sakunda Holdings.

This becomes the biggest single sponsorship package by an individual organisation to a single club in the league, as it pales in comparison to the US$1 million per season being given each to Dynamos and Highlanders by the same financiers.

Scottland will not only receive US$1.5 million per term, but they will also regularly get playing, training, and travelling kits, with Sakunda Holdings committing to giving them a hand in the construction of their envisaged 15 000-seater stadium in Mabvuku.

In that vein, the energy giants have undertaken to take Scottland officials to visit three different world-class stadiums of their own choice to take notes, which would help them come up with a neat arena of their own.

On top of that, Scottland coach and captain, as Sakunda Holdings are doing with Dynamos and Highlanders, will get top-of-the-range cars.

Sakunda Holdings chief Kuda Tagwirei said they are committed to helping Scottland as they embark on the arduous journey in the top flight.

“We are committed to helping Scottland achieve success as they start their journey in the Premier Soccer League,” he said.

“I urge Scottland to value their fans and their players so that they move in the right direction.

“Eventually you should create a model where you run the club as a business.

“For that to happen, you should value your publics, and everything will fall into place.

“We are obviously happy to be associated with Scottland and we are determined to see them succeed in their endeavours.

“We are committed to seeing you doing well, and we are there to hold your hand. We hope to see you becoming champions sooner rather than later.”

Scottland president Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya hailed the package and said it will go a long way in creating a platform for them to do well in the elite league.

“This means a great deal because, as you know, Scottland are not just embarking on success only in the field of play, but we also want success off the field,” said Sakupwanya.

“And when I say that, we are looking at the stadium in Mabvuku; we are looking at programs that help the youths.

“So we would like to thank Dr. Tagwirei for his generosity.

“When we get sponsorship like this, everything becomes easy; the acquisition of players becomes easy.

“The calibre of the players and the quality of the coaches that you get will be top, top level.”