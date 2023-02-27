Source: Schools resume lessons as Tropical Storm Freddy weakens | The Chronicle

Mr Taungana Ndoro

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

SCHOOLS in six provinces that were last Friday directed not to attend classes resumed learning today.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education urged pupils coming from areas that have received heavy rains not to cross flooded rivers.

Last Thursday, Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela directed that pupils from Matabeleland South, Manicaland, Masvingo, Harare, Mashonaland East, and Mashonaland Central not to attend classes as they were in the path of a brewing Tropical Storm Freddy.

However, the Tropical Storm was further delayed in the Mozambican channel where it weakened to a low-pressure zone.

This did not stop the low-pressure zone from causing heavy rains along the Tropical Storm Freddy route although the downpours were not as severe as initial projections.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry communications and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said schools resumed classes today as the directive was only covering Friday.

“Pupils are back in classes today. However, we still emphasise the need for caution. It is not just when there is a potential Cyclone. We urge our learners against crossing flooded rivers,” said Mr Ndoro.

The Meteorological Service Department (MSD) said thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country today.

“The eastern and southern provinces (Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and southern parts of Midlands) are anticipated to be mostly cloudy, rainy and mild during most parts of the day. Thunderstorms have a chance to occur in the afternoon,” reads the statement.

Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, Manicaland and Masvingo should also be windy.

The MSD said Bulawayo and the rest of the country should be warm and similar conditions are expected across the country tomorrow