Serial robber, rapist faces 29 counts 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yesterday, Issa Siyabu (36) pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, five counts of robbery and 22 counts of unlawful entry when he appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Loice Mukunyadze.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A SERIAL robber and rapist who had been on the police wanted list for the past four years has finally been arrested.

Yesterday, Issa Siyabu (36) pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, five counts of robbery and 22 counts of unlawful entry when he appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Loice Mukunyadze.

Today he is back for the finalisation of his plea recording, the magistrate making sure he agrees to the details, and then the sentencing procedure starts with the State giving evidence in aggravation.

Siyabu, who lived in Chegutu but came up to Harare to commit crimes, raided homes in upmarket suburbs mostly Mount Pleasant and Borrowdale and would at times target influential people.

Among the victims is former Harare Mayor Mr Bernard Manyenyeni who was burgled at his house last month at around 11pm whilst he was sleeping. Siyabu stole a laptop, six Kenyan passports and other documents and went away unnoticed.

He also burgled businessman Mr Arnold Ajara on 23 December during the night when Siyabu scaled over the durawall to gain entry into the house and took away a Play Station 5, Macbook air, Bose speaker, iPhone 14 plus cellphone and JBL Speaker all worth US$5000 and went away.

Siyabu hit Better Brands Petroleum executive manager Mr Simbarashe Makomichi on Boxing Day last year at his house and this time it was robbery as Mr Makomichi awoke with the unusual sound and saw Siyabu entering his bedroom while holding a knife. Mr Makomichi and his wife were commanded by Siyabu to cover up their faces and he threatened to kill them if they resisted. They complied.

Siyabu took US$1200 cash, an iPhone 11 pro cellphone, iPhone X cellphone, iPad, cash in Kwacha equivalent to US$800 and went away. The total value stolen is US$5200 and nothing was recovered.

In another count, a 42-year-old woman in Mt Pleasant was awakened around 2am on January 7 by some unusual noise when she noticed that her cottage had been invaded by Siyabu who was holding a knife.

He searched for money and found just US$5. He took her outside the room whilst pointing a knife at her neck instructing her to lead him to the main house and threatened to also rape her.

Siyabu then took US$700 cash and raped her twice .The total value stolen is US$705 and nothing was recovered.

The court also heard that Siyabu raped another woman aged 26 in Borrowdale on 8 December last year during the night.

Siyabu was tracked down to Chegutu by CID Borrowdale and arrested.

Ms Vimbai Rundare prosecuted.