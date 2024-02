Job Sikhala

The Citizens for Coalition Change senior member Job Sikhala who communicated falsehoods on X (formerly Twitter) has been fined US$500.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi also gave Sikhala a nine-month wholly suspended sentence on the condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Sikhala tweeted that a junior police officer killed a baby with a baton stick in 2021.