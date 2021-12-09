Source: Skills initiative for Mash Central women | The Herald

Zanu PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona (in green dress) and Secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa (right) officiate at the launch of a skills and entrepreneurship programme for the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches in Bindura

Fungai Lupande

Mash Central Bureau

Women in Mashonaland Central are set to improve their standards of living and meaningfully contribute to the national economy following the launch of a skills and entrepreneurship programme for the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches in Bindura.

The programme was launched yesterday by Zanu PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona, who is also the Senate President.

She was accompanied by Secretary for Administration in the League Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister.

Cde Chinomona congratulated the women, drawn from 18 constituencies in the province, for taking the lead in the initiative and committing to train others in their respective constituencies.

She said Zanu PF members are also members of different churches and this is where the five million votes for President Mnangagwa would come from in the 2023 elections.

Cde Chinomona said being a mother was not limited to childbearing.

“We have women who left their homes to care for elderly people in foreign countries and came back to broken homes and sexually abused children,” she said.

“Others crossed the border to buy things which can be manufactured in this country. I congratulate you for leaving behind the old life and accepting the baton of development and empowerment. It is the mother who loses sleep over the welfare of the family. Women take the blame for failure of children to go to school, among other things.

“Many years passed with women not knowing their capabilities. With this knowledge that you have acquired, spend all your energy producing your products instead of letting anger and gossip steal your peace.”

She said in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous upper middle income economy, no woman would be left behind.

“People should flock to your house to see the goodness of Zanu PF and the expertise you have in making pine gel, form bath, detergents, petroleum jelly and other things. The past is past now go and teach your church mates what you have learnt,” she said.

“Women’s problems are the same and it is a pity that women hate each other. Others have a mentality that is they fail at something other people cannot do. Teach all your children to work hard and don’t look down upon the girl child,”

Cde Mutsvangwa said the indigenous churches have joined hands with Zanu PF because both organisations have structures from ward to national level.

She said indigenous churches knew the importance and value of black people.

“We don’t want women who spend the day gossiping. The Second Republic, through the National Development Strategy 1, is saying no woman will wallow in poverty,” she said.

“It is easy to say I never benefited anything from the Government yet the important question is, what have you done to develop and improve your life. President Mnangagwa is a game-changer in empowering women, his vision is to change everyone’s life.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland Central, Monica Mavhunga, said the skills training was in line with Vision 2030.

Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe pledged to support women in all their endeavours saying development happens when women take the lead.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Ms Theresa Mtandadzi, said before starting her own business, she will train all women in Bindura North to ensure that they rise together.

The training was on washing powder making, detergents, soap, petroleum jelly, and dress making, among others.