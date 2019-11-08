Somerset carer facing deportation to Zimbabwe

Pewie Moyo, who has lived in the UK for 12 years, says she feels like she’s “not valued”.

Pewie Moyo works as a full-time carer for Yvonne Gage, who is quadriplegic

A woman who has worked as a carer for nine years has been told she must leave the UK without delay.

Pewie Moyo originally came to the UK from Zimbabwe under her partner’s visa, but they separated several years ago.

Ms Moyo works a full-time carer for a family in Trull, Taunton, where she lives with Karen Attwell, and cares for Karen’s wife, Yvonne Gade.

The Home Office has said it will not comment on individual cases.

Ms Moyo was told during a routine check-in three weeks ago, that her application to remain had failed and the decision was “in the system”.

A few days later, her solicitor received a Home Office letter confirming the decision.

It stated: “You have no basis to continue to stay in the United Kingdom and you are expected to make arrangements to leave the United Kingdom without delay.”

Ms Moyo said: “It’s really terrible, it feels like they don’t consider what I’ve been doing and contributing to this society. I feel like I’m not valued.”

Image caption Ms Moyo has been caring for Yvonne Gage for nine years

Ms Moyo has been caring for Ms Gage, who is quadriplegic and became paralysed after an aneurysm in her brain, for nine years.

Ms Gage’s wife Ms Attwell said: “We’ve got medical evidence we submitted to the Home Office to say they were very concerned about Yvie’s welfare should Pewie and Yvie be separated.

“We don’t have another carer that is as committed and that we love in the same way we love Pewie, it’s not that easy.”

Ms Moyo is now due to report back to a police station on Tuesday, 26 November and she fears she could be detained and sent back to Zimbabwe.

If she does return, she claims she could be tortured or killed, as she was a member of the opposition party.