SOS for People Living With Albinism in Zimbabwe

A charity group in Zimbabwe is raising funds for a basic product that can be critical for people living with albinism – sunscreen. The group called “The Noble Hands of Zimbabwe” released a report in September saying 1 in 3 people with albinism in Zimbabwe die of skin cancer before the age of 40

A charity group in Zimbabwe is raising funds for a basic product that can be critical for people living with albinism – sunscreen. The group, called “The Noble Hands of Zimbabwe,” released a report in September saying 1 in 3 people with albinism in Zimbabwe die of skin cancer before the age of 40, including children as young as 8. Columbus Mavhunga has more from Harare, Zimbabwe. VOA footage by Blessing Chigwenhembe.

