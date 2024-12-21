Stakeholders hail programme as a game-changer

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zvamaida Murwira in KWEKWE

BENEFICIARIES, businessmen and other stakeholders have hailed the issuance of title deeds on farms under the Land Tenure Implementation Programme launched by President Mnangagwa yesterday, saying it is the panacea to unlocking value, profitability and ultimately productivity on properties under the land redistribution programme.

Ten beneficiaries were handed the title deeds in a historic development that will subsequently see thousands of other farmers getting the security of tenure in the next few months.

The development is expected to bolster viability and predictability of the Government-initiated Land Reform Programme.

People who spoke at the event said security of tenure was key to agricultural productivity.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Cabinet Oversight Committee chairperson of the programme, said the tenure system was an indication of President Mnangagwa’s astute leadership.

“The transfer of these deeds illustrates your unwavering commitment to empower communities and ensure that Zimbabweans have access to land, which is a vital resource to prosperity.

“We thank you for your vision of restoring our dignity 44 years after our independence,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said the landmark development will be felt not only in Zimbabwe but also in the region.

“Today is a great day only for Zimbabwe but for Sadc. It marks a landmark development to unlock value to the Land Reform Programme,” said Dr Masuka.

Land Tenure Implementation Committee chairperson and businessman, Mr Kuda Tagwirei, said the land tenure system unveiled by the Government is unique.

“Your Excellency, I am a businessman. From history and my study, I have never seen a better empowering programme like this in the whole world,” said Mr Tagwirei.

He said his committee will facilitate the issuance of 2 000 title deeds in the next three months and more than 24 000 title deeds for both A1 and A2 in the next 18 months.

“We believe that all these farmers will be able to access loans from banks,” said Mr Tagwirei.

Those who got the title deeds yesterday include President Mnangagwa, who was awarded for leading the agricultural revolution by example at Pricabe Farm.

Others are Mr Lester Chizunza from Manicaland Province, Public Service Commission chairperson, Dr Vincent Hungwe, former Cabinet Minister Dr Herbert Murerwa, Chief Vengai Rushwaya from Gutu in Masvingo Province, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Cde Tsitsi Gezi from MashonalandCentral Province and Mr Egypt and Miriam Kakono from Mazowe district in Mashonaland Central province.

Others include Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, Mrs Mangamela Sibanda from Matabeleland North province and Ntambeleni Ndou from Beitbridge district in Matabeleland South Province.

In an interview, Mr Chizunza described the issuance of title deeds as crucial to his farming operations.

“I want to thank President Mnangagwa for taking a bold decision because the issue of transferability and bankability has been a huge impediment.

“Those who lent money never looked at the productivity of a farmer but at security; they were worried about what would become of their money should one be removed from the property,” said Mr Chizunza.

Dr Murerwa said the issuance of title deeds is a huge step in the right direction.

“When you have title you are able to invest knowing fully well that you have security of tenure and you also have access to capital.

“This will unlock a lot of poductivity on the farms,” said Dr Murerwa.

Yesterday’s event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Service Chiefs, traditional leaders, captains of industry and farmers among others.